Mumbai motorist wearing 'bunny helmet' rides bike without number plate; watch video

The location of the footage is not confirmed, however many Twitter users have claimed that the incident took place on the Western Express Highway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Motorist wearing 'bunny helmet' rides without number plate; video surfaces | Screengrab

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler in Mumbai is mandatory and not doing so can attract a fine.

Despite the regulations, many motorists often take to the streets without their helmets. This may happen because they have forgotten to carry it or simply because they don't like wearing it.

In the absence of necessary headgear, one such motorist was seen using his creativity to try and circumnavigate the law.

Man wears 'bunny helmet'

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen riding a motorcycle while wearing a 'bunny helmet'.

Even more bizarre is the fact that the motorcyle that he is riding does not have a number plate.

The video was uploaded yesterday at 9.04 pm. The location of the footage is not confirmed, however many Twitter users have claimed that the incident took place on the Western Express Highway.

