Attention Mumbaikars! New traffic routes to decongest Vikhroli

MVA Protest: Attention Mumbaikars! Check out details on closed roads, alternative routes and parking arrangements for today | FPJ

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued a list of alternate routes to solve the traffic congestion problems in Vikhroli.

The notification was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Raju Bhujbal, Traffic, which stated that the changes and alternatives are being made in order to regulate the traffic situation, which remains in chaos most of the time, especially during peak hours.

The road towards Chehedanagar Subway via the Vidya Bhavan Junction, where the traffic approaches from Pestom Sagar Road, Vallahbh Bagh Lane, Pushpavihar Road, Kumar Ahuja Marg and Viraj Hotel, Nath Pai Lane, will be completely closed.

Traffic from Vidyabhavan Junction, Hotel Pushpavihar Junction and Vallabh Baug Lane to Chhedanagar Subway will take the Shanti Path route, Sudha Park Road-Railway Quarters Road, Samata Colony Road-Railway Police Petrol Pump.

Further to Thane, motorists can use Ghatkopar Bridge and Ramabai Nagar, Kamraj Nagar and take a right turn under the Ghatkopar Bridge to reach Chheda Nagar Junction and then proceed on the Eastern Expressway. The route will be made one-way by barricading the other sides, and this will remain in place till May 31.

