Mumbai: Mother Donates Liver, Saves 14-Year-Old Son's Life After Liver Failure | File Pic

Mumbai, July 21: A 14-year-old boy suffering from advanced liver failure has been given a new lease on life after his mother donated a portion of her liver in a successful living donor transplant at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

Teenager Battles Liver Failure

The teenager was initially diagnosed with jaundice, but his condition rapidly worsened over the following weeks. He developed severe abdominal swelling due to fluid accumulation, an umbilical hernia, significant weight loss and extreme weakness despite undergoing medical treatment.

After being admitted to Wockhardt Hospitals, detailed investigations revealed that his liver had deteriorated beyond the point where medicines could help. Doctors determined that an urgent liver transplant was the only lifesaving option.

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Mother Steps Forward As Donor

When informed about the need for transplantation, the boy's mother volunteered to become a living donor. Following comprehensive medical evaluation, she was declared fit to donate part of her liver.

"The child came to us in a very frail condition with advanced liver failure. Despite medical treatment, his disease had progressed to a stage where transplantation was the only lifesaving option. Fortunately, his mother was a suitable donor, and both the donor and recipient surgeries were successfully performed," said Dr. Swapnil Sharma, Consultant & Chief Surgeon – Liver Transplant, Hepatobiliary, Pancreas and GI Onco Surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.

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Patient Recovers After Surgery

Both the donor and recipient recovered well after surgery and have since been discharged from the hospital.

According to Dr. Sharma, the boy's recovery has been remarkable. His abdominal swelling has resolved, liver function has returned to normal, and he has started gaining weight and eating normally.

"One of the most rewarding moments for a transplant team is seeing a child regain the strength and energy that illness had taken away. Today, his liver is functioning well, he is eating normally, gaining weight, and steadily returning to everyday life," he added.

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Doctors said living donor liver transplantation is one of the most effective treatments for end-stage liver disease, particularly in children, as it eliminates the wait for a deceased donor organ. The liver's unique ability to regenerate allows both the donor's and recipient's livers to recover over time.

The successful transplant has enabled the teenager to look forward to resuming school and returning to a healthy, active life.

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