Navi Mumbai Traffic Cops Save Unconscious Motorist's Life By Performing CPR After Flyover Crash | File Pic

Navi Mumbai, July 21: Two police constables attached to the Rabale Traffic Branch saved the life of an unconscious motorist by administering CPR after spotting his car crashed into a road divider while they were on their way home after completing duty. Their timely intervention helped revive the driver and ensured he received immediate medical attention.

Read Also Viral Video From Pune Shows Woman Beating Juvenile Murder Accused With Slippers During Police Parade...

Constables Rescue Unconscious Driver

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on July 17, when Police Constables Sachin Dhale and Sachin Sul had finished their duty and were returning home. As they reached the Belapur-bound lane of the Reliance flyover at Rabale, they noticed a car that had rammed into the road divider about 50 metres from the start of the flyover.

On approaching the vehicle, the two constables found the driver unconscious. Sensing the gravity of the situation, they immediately administered CPR, following which the driver regained consciousness within a few moments. They then shifted him without delay to Gawali Hospital in Rabale for further treatment.

Also Watch:

Driver’s Condition Stable

The driver was identified as Sachin Bichukale, a resident of Moraj Residency, Sanpada. He informed the police that he works with Larsen & Toubro in Vasai and was returning home from work when he lost consciousness while driving, leading to the accident.

During the treatment, Bichukale's wife, Anjali Bichukale, called on his mobile phone. The police informed her about the incident and assured her that her husband had been admitted to the hospital safely. On July 18, the two constables visited the hospital to enquire about his condition, which was found to be stable.

Read Also Irshalwadi Landslide: 53 Families Await Death Certificates Three Years After Tragedy

Senior Officer Praises Constables

Senior Police Inspector Nitin Badgujar, Rabale Traffic Branch, lauded the constables for their exemplary service.

"The presence of mind, prompt response and humanity displayed by Police Constables Sachin Dhale and Sachin Sul are a matter of pride for the entire police force. Even after completing their duty, they did not hesitate to extend a helping hand to an unknown citizen and save his life. Our personnel remain committed to the safety and service of citizens round the clock. Their commendable act truly deserves appreciation," said Badgujar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/