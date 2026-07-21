Big Move: Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Jantar Mantar On July 22

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: The politics over the alleged NEET paper leak has intensified in the national capital, with Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule joining protesters at Jantar Mantar and expressing solidarity with them. While on the other hand, the Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has begun a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Amid the ongoing protests, further reports suggest that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also set to visit Jantar Mantar.

#WATCH | Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar arrives at Jantar Mantar protest site. #CJPProtest pic.twitter.com/o2xRUg5NNz — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

According to ABP Majha, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to visit Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, July 22.

Gandhi's appeal to citizens

Rahul Gandhi has urged every citizen to join the Congress protest, stating that the alleged attack on students was an attack on every Indian family. Gandhi, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed him for the clash.

In his post, he wrote, "Prime Minister Modi thinks he can escape without giving answers, without facing any consequences - he won't be able to, not at all this time."

छात्रों पर हमला हर भारतीय परिवार पर हमला है।



प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लगता है कि वो बिना जवाब दिए, बिना किसी नतीजे का सामना किए बच निकलेंगे - नहीं कर पाएंगे, इस बार तो बिल्कुल नहीं।



मैं हर उस देशभक्त भारतीय से अपील करता हूं जो मानता है कि हमारे छात्रों को न्याय मिलना चाहिए -… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

Further appealing to citizens to join the protest, he wrote, "I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes that our students should get justice - join our dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence."

The appeal for the protest comes after a violent clash broke out at Jantar Mantar, where RPF personnel and police officials allegedly thrashed protesters. Meanwhile, several viral videos also showed stone-pelting and violence from the protesters' side.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts to the clashes

Reacting to the clash that reportedly broke out at Jantar Mantar between RPF personnel and protesters who had gathered for the CJP protest march, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that every citizen has the right to protest. However, he added that deliberate unrest would not be tolerated.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "Peaceful protests are a democratic right, but violence and deliberate unrest won't be tolerated; some elements exploit protests for selfish gains; no government wants to baton charge citizens."



(Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/m0etyKzqEN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

Talking to reporters, he said, "Some elements exploit protests for selfish gains; no government wants to baton-charge citizens."