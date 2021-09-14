Mumbai: More wards turn online to book time slots for visarjan

More Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards have begun booking time slots for immersions online. The website also helps locate the nearest artificial ponds or immersion sites.

A week before Ganeshotsav, D ward (Breach Candy, Malabar Hill and Girgaon) set up its own website for the purpose. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of this ward, said that the step was taken to manage the crowd at immersion sites. "Last week, a joint meeting was called for all the ward officials. More wards were urged to use the online booking system for immersions," Gaikwad said.

Besides D ward, A ward (Colaba and Cuffe Parade), B ward (Dongri and Sandhurst Road), C ward (Kalbadevi and Chirabazar), E ward (Byculla), K West (Andheri (West) and Juhu), P North (Malad), R North (Dahisar) and T ward (Mulund) have been using the online time slot booking system. By the last day of Ganeshotsav, the list will include all the 24 wards.

Mumbaikars need to register themselves at https://shreeganeshvisarjan.com/ with their mobile number, following which a QR code will be issued to them on their mobile phones. The devotees will have to verify the QR code at the immersion site during their visit. An official maintained that the registration link has been shared with residents and public representatives through social media.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:18 PM IST