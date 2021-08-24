Book COVID-19 vaccine slots via WhatsApp, check details here

New Delhi: With India aiming to avert the Covid-19 third wave, the Centre on Tuesday introduced a new facility to book vaccine slots using WhatsApp. “Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book COVID-19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

“Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp. Verify OTP. Follow the steps,” he further wrote, along with a link. By following the steps, relevant details can be fetched from CoWIN, the government portal that links every vaccine dose to its recipient.

The Centre has already introduced the facility of getting vaccination certificate via WhatsApp. This came as a relief for those trying to get a proof of vaccination with the CoWIN platform reporting glitches. Amid concern over a third Covid wave, vaccine certificates are being sought for interstate travel, among other things.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds,” the Health Minister's office had tweeted.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:02 PM IST