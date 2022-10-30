Mumbai: More than 500 protesters gather at Shivaji Park against Nagpur bench order on feeding stray dogs | FPJ

More than 500 animal lovers and feeders of Mumbai held a protest at Shivaji Park ground on Sunday between 5 pm to 7 pm, in light of the recent order issued by the Nagpur bench of the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on the issue of feeding stray dogs.

The protesters had a dress code - all black and were seen repeating various slogans related to the need for feeding stray dogs. People of all age groups were seen at the protest but most of the crowd consisted of youngsters and enthusiasts who love feeding stray animals.

Mithali Sharma, 26, from Colaba who was part of the protest said, “We are against the Bombay high court verdict which is penalising public feeding of stray dogs. We will not be in support of something so cruel, these animals have nowhere else to go and feed themselves. We will not let Nagpur and our country at large become heartless against animals.”

Another protester, Kevin Dmello, feeder and rescuer of stray animals at Nalasopara and Andheri, said, “I came for the protest to save the innocent animals who deserve to get food and love from us. I stand in solidarity with all the feeders who have come for the protest to revoke the Nagpur bench order.”

HC's order on stray dogs

According to the order of the Nagpur bench on October 20, it had that directed animal lovers shall not feed stray dogs at any place except animal activists' own homes after formally adopting them. If animal lovers were found feeding stray dogs other than their house shall be subjected to penalty, the HC said. The court has stated that there will be no restriction on civic officials from taking necessary action against menacing canines.