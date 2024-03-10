Mumbai: More Dilaasa Centres To Come Up In City To Stop Violence Against Women

Representative image |

Mumbai: Pledging on International Women’s Day to address the issue of gender-based violence in a more efficient manner, the BMC's public health department has decided to set up more Dilaasa centres for women and children. These are hospital-based crisis intervention facilities meant to aid women and kids, who are victims of sexual and physical violence. In yet another bid to address the social ill, satellite centres – DISHA – will be started in maternity homes for primary screening and providing services for gender-based violence. Under the 'Aarogya Aaplya Dari Yojana’, frontline workers like ASHA volunteers will create awareness in the community about sexual/domestic violence and services available.

As per the data of the National Family Health Survey-5, 24% married women in the age group of 18-49 years in urban India have experienced spousal violence, while 2.5% recounted physical violence experiences during pregnancy. Moreover, 77% of women choose not to report or talk about their ordeal.

“We have 12 Dilaasa centres and two one-stop centres to help women affected by gender based violence. If a woman is suspected to be a victim of violence, she is referred to outpatient and inpatient departments to the Dilaasa centres,” said BMC Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah. Some are also directly brought by police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences/medicolegal cases. They are screened and counselled, Dr Shah added.

Details On Assessments At Dilaasa Centres

In 2023, Dilaasa centres screened and counselled 15,406 women and 1,251 children. While 1,291 women recounted instances of domestic violence, 824 others narrated sexual violence horrors. Similarly, 530 affected children were registered at these centres. They were provided counselling support and need-based referral services such as medical aid, and legal and police assistance.