Mumbai: BMC's First Working Women's Hostel Inaugurated After 5-Year Wait

Five years after getting approval, the BMC's first hostel for working women finally became a reality on Friday. With a capacity to house 180 women, the 16-storey multi-purpose building was inaugurated by suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on International Women's Day. The city will have five more such hostels within a year, he assured.

Details of new hostel

The proposal to construct the hostel was approved by the civic standing committee in 2019. Sprawling 5,882 sqft, the building has 74 rooms. It also has a dormitory, canteen and kitchen facilities. The first three floors will be made available for entertainment and recreation.

Lodha said, “The hostel will not only ensure the safety of the working women but also encourage women empowerment. The state government has adopted a policy to develop more such hostels this year in Mumbai.” Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Director (Planning) said, “The hostel is constructed on the plot owned by the civic body. The maintenance of the hostel and other facilities will be managed by Parivartan Vikas Sanstha.”

BMC's plan to build ladies hostels

Several women from different cities come to Mumbai to explore job opportunities. Since the accommodation rate in the city of dreams is mind-boggling, it becomes difficult for single women to find an affordable place on rent. Considering their needs, the BMC prepared a policy for construction of such hostels across Mumbai as part of welfare planning under the development plan 2034.

Housing capacity: 180

Total no of rooms: 74

No of floors: 16

Total area: 5,882 SqFt