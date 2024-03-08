Mumbai: BMC Procures Automated Vans, Sets Up Monitoring Stations To Combat Air Pollution

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

The BMC will procure four 'Automated Ambient Air quality Survey' mobile vans. These vans will be used to conduct air quality surveys at various traffic islands and landfill sites in the city.

Rising air pollution



The civic body has been receiving several complaints from the citizens about rising air pollution especially from areas near dumping grounds. These mobile vans will be deployed in such areas. "The air quality survey data collected by these mobile vans will be made available in civic laboratories through servers. This data will help to carry out measures and prevent air-pollution in these areas," said Minish Pimple, deputy municipal commissioner (environment).

BMC's measures against air pollution



The BMC is also setting up an additional five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in the city to study the quality of air we breathe and pollution patterns. The stations are expected to be commissioned in the next six months at Khar, Kanjurmarg, Borivali, Haji Ali, Parel. Currently, there are five such stations at Hindi Municipal School Complex in Govandi west, Highway Suvidha Kendra on Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar, near the penguin hall at Byculla Zoo, Sewri Municipal School Complex and the BMC maternity home in Charkop-Kandivali west.

Apart from that, the BMC for the first time will have a dedicated staff for their environment department. This department has had no dedicated staff since 2016. At present, only one deputy commissioner is responsible for formulating and executing plans for the environment. The Environment Department of BMC monitors the Air Quality Index, checks the capacity of air pollution measurement devices to ensure they are installed in the correct locations, formulates long-term and short-term measures to reduce air pollution in Mumbai.