Mumbai: Monster Father Brutally Thrashes 6-Yr-Old Son With Wire, Dog Belt Over Meal-Time Tantrums In Andheri

Mumbai: A shocking incident from Andheri has come to light, where a case has been registered against a father for allegedly beating his six-year-old boy with a wire and a dog belt for throwing tantrums during meals. A case has been registered against the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahitya (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

How Did The Incident Come To Light?

Citing Sahar Police, Lokmat reported that a complaint was filed by the mother, who lives separately from the family. During a video call with her son on November 25, she noticed injuries on his body. When she asked him about it, the boy showed her the marks.

On November 28, the 27-year-old mother also visited their home in the Sahar Gaon area; however, no one was present. She later found her son with a woman in the neighbourhood. When she questioned him about the alleged assault, she noticed the injuries and belt marks and immediately took him to the Sahar Police Station to file a complaint. According to the Lokmat report, the father will soon be questioned regarding the alleged assault.

Mother stayed separately, son lived with father

The six-year-old’s parents married in 2016 and had their son in 2019. However, their relationship deteriorated two years ago. The woman alleged that her husband abused and assaulted her, which forced her to leave.

She also claimed that when she tried to take the child with her, he threatened to kill her. She then returned to her parents’ home, while the child stayed with his father and was allowed to meet her once a week.

