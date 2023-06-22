Mumbai: Monsoon To Likely Reach Mumbai By June 24, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24. "Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to move further towards Raigad, Thane, Mumbai and Palghar. Monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai by June 24," said IMD Mumbai.

Downpour in the South

Various parts of South India are undergoing continuous rainfall with the onset of monsoon and the delayed effects of the convection conditions according to the India Meteorological Department which had issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for the next few hours in certain states on Tuesday. India Meteorological Department had on June 18 provided an update on the onset of monsoon in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West central and Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today, the IMD said.

