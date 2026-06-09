Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: MMRDA Deploys AI-Powered Safety And Emergency Systems Across Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 And 9

MMRDA strengthens metro operations with AI monitoring, emergency systems and flood mitigation measures ahead of the 2026 monsoon season | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 9: Ahead of the monsoon 2026, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has activated a comprehensive technology-driven monsoon preparedness plan across the Maha Mumbai Metro network operated on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9. This will help ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted passenger services during heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

As Metro Lines 2B and 9 will be navigating their first operational monsoon season, in view of this, MMRDA Commissioner & Chairman Maha Mumbai Metro has instructed to strengthen operational readiness, passenger safety, flood mitigation, infrastructure protection, emergency response and inter-agency coordination across stations, depots, viaducts and associated metro infrastructure.

Prioritising passenger safety and operational continuity

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA and Chairman MMMOCL, said: “MMRDA’s monsoon strategy for the Maha Mumbai Metro network is built on three clear priorities — passenger safety, operational continuity and rapid response. This year, the preparedness assumes greater importance as Metro Lines 2B and 9 will be facing their first operational monsoon. We have therefore strengthened every layer of readiness, from 24x7 surveillance and drainage systems to emergency pumps, standby trains, wind monitoring, station inspections and AI-enabled predictive maintenance. The integration of technology, data analytics and on-ground engineering allows us to detect risks early, respond faster and minimise disruption. Our focus is to ensure that the vision of ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ continues to move safely and seamlessly, rain or shine.”

As part of the monsoon action plan, 64 CCTV cameras have been deployed at each of the 39 operational metro stations, creating a surveillance network of 2,496 CCTV cameras across Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9. These cameras will support round-the-clock monitoring of passenger movement, station premises, platforms, concourses and critical operational areas.

Water drainage pumps

To address waterlogging risks, 30 emergency pumps have been deployed at vulnerable and waterlogging-prone locations. Storm water drains at stations, depots and viaducts have been cleaned to remove silt, vegetation and obstructions for smooth rainwater discharge. Viaduct cleaning has also been completed across operational sections to prevent rainwater accumulation.

MMRDA has also completed preventive maintenance of 1,070 insulators across the metro network. Inspection and maintenance of 25 KV cables, current transformers, potential transformers, transformer bushings and lightning arresters have been undertaken across operational corridors. Flood protection measures for Traction Sub-Stations have also been strengthened.

For real-time weather monitoring, wind velocity anemometers have been installed at 14 strategic stations. These include Dahisar East, Dahanukarwadi, Valnai, Goregaon West and Andheri West on Metro Line 2A; Rashtriya Udyan, Poisar, Aarey, Jogeshwari East and Gundavali on Metro Line 7; and Mankhurd, Shivaji Chowk, Dahisar and Kashigaon on Metro Lines 2B and 9.

Station-level inspections have also been carried out for roof seepage, platform drainage and choke-point risks. Mandatory remediation measures have been put in place wherever required. Earth resistance measurement, conditioning and regular inspection of equipment and machinery have been completed across earthing stations to enhance monsoon safety.

Reserve emergency metro

On the operations side, hot standby trains have been kept ready for deployment during unforeseen situations. Three backup trains on the main line and two trains in depots have been positioned, taking the total standby train availability to five. Backup systems have also been kept ready to minimise disruptions during power outages and extreme weather conditions.

Emergency helpline numbers

Toll free: 1800 889 0505 / 1800 889 0808

Emergency contact: 8452905434 / 8652635301

Passenger communication management

Advisories related to heavy rainfall, waterlogging and operational updates will be communicated through digital display boards, station systems and mobile applications. Potential hazards such as flex banners, loose safety nets, unsecured materials and wind-vulnerable assets have been identified and secured. Trees and branches impacting metro operations have also been trimmed.

24x7 disaster control room

A dedicated 24x7 Disaster Control Room has been activated from 25 May to 15 October 2026. It will function as the central command hub for emergency coordination, complaint registration and inter-agency communication with MCGM, Police and State Government departments. During orange and red alerts, the control room will be fully manned by strategic nodal teams. All rainfall-related incidents will be reported within one hour under the prescribed incident reporting protocol.

Metro trains for emergency

Dedicated metro coaches have also been earmarked to support emergency resource transfer for the MCGM Disaster Management Team during critical situations.

AI-based technology

In addition to conventional monsoon preparedness, MMRDA has integrated advanced technology and AI-driven systems across metro operations to improve safety, predictive maintenance, operational efficiency, revenue management and passenger experience.

A key initiative is the AI-enabled Automated Pantograph Condition Monitoring System, deployed across Metro Lines 2A and 7. The system uses high-speed cameras and artificial intelligence to automatically monitor train pantographs in real time.

It enables early fault detection and predictive maintenance, reducing dependency on manual inspection. The inspection time has been reduced from nearly 30 minutes to just a few seconds per train, thereby improving fleet availability, operational reliability and passenger safety, especially during adverse weather conditions.

MMRDA has also deployed AI-powered video analytics across stations, depots and operational areas. The system can detect wrong-direction passenger movement, yellow line crossing before train arrival, loitering in sensitive areas, unattended or suspicious baggage, unauthorised access to Emergency Stop Plungers and tampering or obstruction of critical metro equipment.

Data analytics and business intelligence tools are also being used for passenger flow analysis, demand forecasting, train scheduling support, crowd management, revenue analytics, fare reconciliation and real-time monitoring of operational KPIs through dashboards.

At its core, this extensive monsoon strategy is built around the safety and convenience of Mumbaikars. By combining advanced technology with robust on-ground engineering, MMRDA continues to strengthen urban mobility standards and ensure a safe, dependable and uninterrupted journey for every commuter, rain or shine.

Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis said: “Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region are the economic growth engines of Maharashtra, and resilient urban mobility is essential to keep this region moving in every season. The monsoon tests the strength of city infrastructure, and our focus is to ensure that public transport remains safe, efficient and dependable for citizens. MMRDA’s preparedness across Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 reflects this commitment to future-ready, technology-enabled and commuter-centric infrastructure. Through AI-enabled systems, 24x7 surveillance, flood mitigation measures and coordinated emergency response, we are strengthening Mumbai’s metro network to deliver reliable services, rain or shine.”

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Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said: “Ensuring safe and uninterrupted metro services during the monsoon is a key priority for the Government of Maharashtra and MMRDA. Across Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9, preparedness measures including CCTV surveillance, emergency response systems, control rooms and waterlogging mitigation have been activated for commuter safety. With AI-based Automated Pantograph Condition Monitoring, technical faults can now be detected within seconds, improving reliability and train availability during heavy rainfall.”

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