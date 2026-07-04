Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Technical Glitch Disrupts Metro Line 2A Operations; Commuters Face Longer Waits On Dahisar–Kandarpada Stretch | X/@masktejas

Mumbai: Services on Mumbai Metro Line 2A remained operational on Saturday despite a technical fault between Dahisar East and Kandarpada stations, forcing operators to introduce temporary changes in train operations and resulting in longer waiting times for commuters.

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According to a passenger advisory issued by Maha Mumbai Metro, trains are continuing to run across the corridor, but services on a section of the line are being regulated until the technical issue is resolved.

Metro services between Andheri West and Dahanukarwadi are operating as per the regular schedule. However, between Dahanukarwadi and Dahisar East, trains are running on a single track in both directions, with metro rakes sharing one line under a bi-directional operating system.

Officials clarified that services have not been suspended and that the entire Metro Line 2A corridor remains functional. However, commuters travelling through the affected stretch have been advised to expect additional waiting time due to the temporary operational arrangement.

Maha Mumbai Metro said its technical teams have been deployed to restore normal two-track operations at the earliest and are working on priority to rectify the fault.

The operator also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and thanked commuters for their patience and cooperation while restoration work is underway.

Metro Line 2A, which connects Dahisar and Andheri West in DN Nagar, is one of the key east-west public transport corridors in Mumbai's western suburbs, carrying thousands of daily commuters.