Navi Mumbai: 37-Hour Traffic Closure In APMC Sector 18 For Crane Operations From July 5 | AI Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 3: A stretch of the internal road in Sector 18, APMC, will remain closed to vehicular traffic for 37 hours from 9 am on July 5 until 10 pm on July 6 to facilitate crane operations for a private construction project, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced.

The traffic restriction has been imposed to enable Akshar Enterprise LLP & Developers to position a heavy-duty crane for lifting construction materials at its project located on Plot Nos. 45/6 and 45/5 in Sector 18. During the closure, the road will remain open only for pedestrians and vehicles directly associated with the project.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: APMC Sector 18 Road To Remain Closed For Three Days Due To Crane Operations

Traffic Advisory Issued

According to the traffic police, the decision was taken after the APMC Traffic Branch inspected the site and assessed the likely impact on traffic movement. "The affected stretch is an internal road with comparatively low traffic volume. Since an alternative internal route is available adjacent to the work site, the temporary closure is not expected to cause any major inconvenience to motorists," said Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, in the traffic notification.

The order has been issued under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, empowering the traffic police to regulate vehicular movement in the interest of public safety and traffic management during the crane operation.

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Alternate Route Advisory

The Traffic Police have advised motorists to use the internal roads in Sector 18, APMC, as the designated diversion route during the closure period and to follow the directions of traffic police personnel.

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