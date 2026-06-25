Navi Mumbai: APMC Sector 18 Road To Remain Closed For Three Days Due To Crane Operations | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: An internal road in Sector 18 of the APMC area will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 12.01 a.m. on June 26 until 6 a.m. on June 29 to facilitate crane operations for a construction project, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said.

The closure has been ordered to enable Akshar Enterprise LLP & Developers to position a crane and lift heavy construction materials at its project site located on Plots 45/5 and 45/6 in Sector 18. During the period, all vehicles, except those engaged in the project work, will be barred from using the road, while pedestrian movement will be permitted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr. Rahul Khade issued the notification after a traffic assessment by the APMC Traffic Branch. Officials found that the affected stretch is an internal road with limited traffic movement and that alternative routes are available for motorists.

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"The road identified for closure is an internal road where traffic movement is sparse. Since alternative routes are available in the vicinity, the temporary closure is not expected to cause any significant inconvenience to commuters," Dr. Khade said in the order.

Traffic police have advised motorists to use the internal roads of Sector 18, APMC, to reach their destinations during the closure period.

The order has been issued under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant notifications of the Maharashtra Home Department regulating traffic management and road closures.

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