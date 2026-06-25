Activist Urges MIDC To Reconsider 48-Hour Water Shutdown In Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has been urged by social to reconsider its proposed 48-hour continuous water shutdown in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area,

Social activist Amrit Mohanraj Javal in a representation given to authorities said that such a prolonged disruption could cause severe inconvenience to residents.

Javale, founder-president of the Mavla Social Organisation, on Thursday met Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Leader of Opposition Vijay Chougule, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and MIDC Deputy Engineer Kalaskar to raise concerns over the proposed water cut.

According to Javale, while measures to address future water scarcity are necessary, implementing a continuous 48-hour shutdown from Wednesday to Friday may prove impractical for citizens, particularly senior citizens, working families, hospitals, commercial establishments and housing societies dependent on regular water supply.

During the meeting, he proposed an alternative plan under which the shutdown could be divided into two separate 24-hour periods each week, thereby reducing the burden on residents while still allowing authorities to undertake necessary water management measures.

"Water is life. Given the delay in the arrival of the monsoon this year, there is a possibility that we may face a serious water shortage in the coming months. It is important that preventive measures are initiated immediately. However, while implementing such measures, the administration must ensure that citizens face the least possible inconvenience," Javale said.

The demand comes amid growing concern over water availability in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region following below-normal rainfall in the early phase of the monsoon season. Civic authorities and water supply agencies have been exploring various conservation and management measures to ensure adequate supply in the months ahead.

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