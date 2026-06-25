Early-Monsoon Treks To Do Near Mumbai: From Kalsubai, Lohgad To Karnala Bird Sanctuary; Check Out These Beginner-Friendly Places

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 25, 2026
The peak is located at a height of about 1646 meters above sea level in the Sahyadris. It is considered as one of the moderate treks and the arrangement throughout the route make it beginer friendy.
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Karnala Bird Sanctuary is a small, peaceful spot on the Mumbai-Pune highway, covering 4.8 sq km. It’s full of greenery and free from city noise and pollution and it can be considered as the most beginner friendly treks mear Mumbai.
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Lohagad Fort trek is one of the best destination for trekking in Mumbai and has plenty of admirers from all over the world to conquer the tricky route taking us to the top.
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Crowned at a height of 4,671ft, Harishchandragd Fort is an amazing trekking place near Mumbai city that provides you with grand views of the beautiful state of Maharashtra.
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Nestled amid the grand and lush mountain ranges, in the district of Nashik, Harihar Fort Trek rushes your adrenaline. This fort, established at a height of 3676 feet, is considered to be a bit difficult.
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Ratnagad Fort is placed at an elevation of 4255 ft above the sea. Here, you will find yourself amid the beautifully stranded mountain ranges.
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