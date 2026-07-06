Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Mechanised Parking Lot Facade Collapses In Vasai Amid Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds, Raising Safety Concerns - Video

Parts of the facade of a multilevel mechanised parking lot collapsed in Vasai |

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in the city, parts of the facade of a multilevel mechanised parking lot collapsed in Vasai on Monday, raising serious safety concerns in the region.

The visuals surfacing on the internet show parts of the facade collapsing due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. The incident has raised serious safety concerns in the neighbouring areas and buildings.

The captured visuals further show that after parts of the facade collapsed, an entire section of the facade gave way due to strong winds. After the incident went viral on the internet, people began raising questions about safety amid heavy rainfall.

Hoarding collapses in Thane

In another similar incident reported from Thane, a hoarding collapsed due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the region. The incident reportedly took place in the Gandhinagar–Subhashnagar area along Pokhran Road No. 2.

A large hoarding has collapsed in Thane amid strong winds. The incident occurred on Pokhran Road No. 2. There was no immediate information on injuries or casualties. pic.twitter.com/CF8tGwjTMv — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 6, 2026

Following the incident, no casualties or injuries were reported. However, vehicular movement was brought to a complete halt. After receiving information about the incident, officials from the disaster management team, along with traffic police personnel, reached the spot to clear the road and restore normal traffic movement.

According to reports, the hoarding, installed on a road divider, came crashing onto the rain-soaked roadway amid powerful winds that have been battering the city over the past two days. Photographs from the scene showed the massive metal structure sprawled across the road, with debris scattered around as civic workers and emergency personnel cordoned off the area.

Red Alert remains in force

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in the city and other neighbouring districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the city under a Red Alert, urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel amid the deteriorating weather conditions.

Amid the heavy downpour and reports of waterlogging and flooding, schools and colleges have also been declared closed for the day. Private offices have likewise been advised to allow employees to work from home due to the adverse weather conditions.