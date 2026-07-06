Thane Rains: Massive Hoarding Collapses On Pokhran Road Amid Gusty Winds; See Photos

A massive hoarding collapsed on Pokhran Road No. 2 in Thane amid heavy rain and strong gusty winds on Monday morning | X/@vani_mehrotra

Heavy rain accompanied by strong gusty winds lashed Thane on Monday morning, causing a large hoarding to collapse in the Gandhinagar-Subhashnagar area along Pokhran Road No. 2. While the incident blocked traffic and prompted an immediate emergency response, no injuries or casualties were reported.

According to report in Marathi news portal The hoarding, installed on a road divider, came crashing onto the rain-soaked roadway amid powerful winds that have been battering the city over the past two days. Photographs from the scene showed the massive metal structure sprawled across the road, with debris scattered around as civic workers and emergency personnel cordoned off the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Quick Response Prevents Major Disruption

Soon after the collapse, civic officials, disaster management teams and traffic police reached the spot to remove the fallen structure and restore traffic movement. Authorities diverted vehicles while clearance operations were carried out, and commuters were advised to avoid the affected stretch until the road was made safe.

Reduced Traffic Helps Avert Tragedy

Although Pokhran Road No. 2 usually witnesses heavy morning traffic, the impact of the collapse was significantly reduced as schools across Thane remained closed due to the adverse weather. The district administration had also urged residents to step out only if absolutely necessary, resulting in fewer vehicles on the roads and helping avert what could have been a major tragedy.

Renewed Focus On Hoarding Safety

The incident has once again raised concerns over the structural safety of hoardings across the city, particularly during the monsoon season when strong winds and heavy rainfall can weaken or destabilise large outdoor installations. The collapse has renewed calls for stricter inspections and timely maintenance of billboards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, and efforts to clear the site and restore normal traffic were underway.