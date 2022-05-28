Mumbai monsoon: BMC keeps cold mix ready for potholes, 1,415 metric tonnes cold distributed in 24 administrative wards

Potholes in Mumbai | B L Soni

Despite several eyebrows being raised time and again at the quality of the cold mix being used for filling the potholes, the BMC has again decided to use the mixture. The corporators and activists have raised objections over the durability of the cold mix, which was earlier imported from Austria and Israel for Rs 170 per kg.

From April 1 to May 27 this year, the BMC's 24 wards have demanded 3,099 metric tonnes of cold mix to fill the potholes in their areas. So far, the civic body has distributed a 1,415 metric tonne cold mix, which now costs Rs 28 per kilo as the BMC started producing it at the Worli plant.

Ahead of the monsoon, 70 per cent cold mix will be distributed to the wards. While dubbing cold mix as the "right material" for filling potholes, a BMC official said, "The real problem is that proper procedure for its usage isn't being followed."

The civic body has been using cold mix material to fill potholes for the last five years. Last year after the citizens complained of potholes reappearing even after repairs, the BMC's then standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav directed the civic body to find alternate solutions to the cold mix.

The cold mix's quality is poor and ineffective, there are many other technologies which can be tested to make Mumbai pothole-free.

Vinod Mishra, BJP ex-corporator

The failed technology will only waste the taxpayer's money. After filling potholes, the materials flow away within two heavy showers.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, WatchDog Foundation trustee

The entire concept of the cold mix is that even if it rains and the surface is wet it works. But, we have seen it washes away in rain, and the same thing will happen again. So, either its bad quality or technology or poor workmanship.

Asif Zakaria, Congress ex-corporator