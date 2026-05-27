Mumbai Monsoon Alert: MHADA Chief Sanjeev Jaiswal Inspects Dangerous Cessed Buildings In South Mumbai, Orders Urgent Evacuation

MHADA chief Sanjeev Jaiswal reviews unsafe cessed buildings in South Mumbai and directs immediate evacuation ahead of the monsoon | X - @mhadaofficial

Mumbai, May 28: Ahead of the monsoon season, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of MHADA, conducted an inspection of several old and dilapidated cessed buildings in Mumbai Island City that have been categorised as extremely dangerous by the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

The inspection was carried out on Tuesday as part of MHADA’s pre-monsoon preparedness exercise aimed at preventing loss of life and property due to potential building collapses during heavy rains.

According to MHADA, the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board has been conducting regular structural surveys of cessed buildings under its jurisdiction. Buildings identified as structurally unsafe based on audit reports are being reviewed for urgent evacuation and demolition action.

Immediate evacuation and redevelopment directions

During the inspection, Jaiswal visited Building Nos. 39-39A and 41-41A at Ilam Mahal on S. K. Bole Road in Dadar West, along with Goregaonkar Wadi on Portuguese Church Road.

After assessing the condition of the structures, he directed officials to immediately evacuate tenants and residents living in what he described as “extremely dangerous conditions”.

He also instructed officials to convene a joint meeting with landowners and neighbouring cessed building owners to explore cluster redevelopment proposals under Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(7) or 33(9).

Jaiswal later inspected 46 Daya Veera Building and 48 Veera Building on Jagannath Bhatankar Marg in Prabhadevi, both of which were found to be in severely dilapidated condition.

Appealing to residents not to continue occupying hazardous structures, Jaiswal assured tenants that rent compensation would be provided in accordance with prevailing rules. He further directed officials to initiate demolition immediately after evacuation of the buildings.

Focus on safety before monsoon

The MHADA chief also visited Building Nos. 50-64 on Maulana Azad Road in Nagpada and Building No. 31A on Mama Parmanand Marg in Girgaon, both classified as extremely dangerous structures.

Officials were directed to ensure the early evacuation of occupants from the buildings to avoid any untoward incidents during the monsoon.

During the visit, Jaiswal also inspected some buildings covered under the Kamathipura Redevelopment Project.

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“Against the backdrop of the monsoon season, ensuring the safety of citizens residing in extremely dangerous buildings is of utmost priority. Since the condition of these buildings is highly precarious, urgent decisions are being taken to prevent any loss of life or property. Citizens should also cooperate with the administration and vacate such buildings in the interest of their own safety,” Jaiswal said.

Last year, before the onset of the monsoon, the MBRRB had identified 96 cessed buildings across Mumbai as “extremely dangerous”.

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