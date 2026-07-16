Mumbai Monsoon 2026: City Crosses July Rainfall Average, But Water Reservoirs Remain Half Full | File (Representational Image)

Mumbai: After a week long lull, Mumbai received light to moderate showers on Thursday morning and skies remained cloudy partly throughout the day. The areas which received comparatively higher rainfall included - Mulund West, Bhandup, Powai, Dindoshi, Borivali and Lower Parel.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the weekend.

The monsoon arrived in Mumbai with a 12-day delay this year, however the incessant rainfall the region recieved earlier this month, covered up the delay. In the first week of July itself, the metropolis crossed the average July rainfall.

As of Thursday, July 16, the Colaba observatory recorded a total of 1,375.3 mm rainfall so far this monsoon, which is 66.22% of the average annual rainfall. While the Santacruz observatory has recorded 1,569.4 mm of total rainfall, which is 67.68% of the average annual rainfall.

Notably, on the same day last year, the Colaba and Santacruz observatories has recorded only 34.68% and 34.28% of rainfall of average annual rainfall, respectively.

Although the region has received satisfactory rainfall so far, the IMD has predicted below average rainfall for monsoon 2026, considering the affect of El Nino climatic conditions.

Taking into consideration the IMD's prediction of below average, the BMC has implemented 10% water cut across Mumbai, and the water cut will not be reversed untill all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai are completely filled. As of now, two lakes- Vihar and Tulsi have overflown.

The total water stock in seven lakes as of Thursday morning was 7.18 lakh million litres (ML), which comes to 49.65%. On the same day last year it was 80.32%. The total capacity of seven reservoirs is 14.47 lakh ML.

It is required that the catchment areas receive sufficient rainfall for the reservoirs to be filled. The BMC reservoirs are located in Thane and Palghar districts.

Water levels in seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai of Thursday morning -

Upper Vaitarna - 65295 ML (28.76%)

Modal Sagar - 99436 ML (77.12%)

Tansa - 114587 ML (78.98%)

Middle Vaitarna - 86014 ML (44.45%)

Bhatsa - 317680 ML (44.30%)

Vihar - 27698 ML (100%)

Tulsi - 7887 ML (98.02%)

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