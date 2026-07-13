Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain As City Crosses 67% Of Annual Rainfall |

Mumbai: After the recent intense downpour, the rains have played a vanishing act, and there is likely to be no major change in weather conditions this week either. As per the forecast for the next 48 hours, skies will remain partly cloudy, with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain in Mumbai city and suburbs.

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Despite the delayed arrival of the monsoon and predictions of below-average rainfall, the city has already received more than 67% of its annual average. So far this season, Santacruz has recorded a total rainfall of 1,564mm, which is 67.44% of the average annual rainfall. Colaba, meanwhile, has registered 1,384mm rainfall, which is 66.21% of the average annual rainfall.

The lull has come after last week’s heavy rains, with the city receiving more than the average July rainfall in the first nine days of the month. As per the India Meteorological Department, the average July rainfall for the Santacruz observatory is 855mm, and from July 1 to 9, it recorded 1,146mm. Similarly, in Colaba, 734mm is considered the average July rainfall, while the region was drenched in 946mm rain from July 1 to 9.

As of Sunday morning, the total stock in the seven lakes stood at 49.84%, or 7,21,354 million litres. The combined capacity of these lakes is 14,47,363 ML. Tulsi and Vihar overflowed last week; however, the 10% water cut continues to remain in place.