Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates Newly Built Medical Services Department At Nair Hospital, Reviews Upgraded Facilities & Services

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. |

Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Accident & Emergency Medical Services Department at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central.

In a video shared by IANS, Tawde is seen interacting with hospital staff and inspecting various departments. She reviewed the newly inaugurated emergency department along with the upgraded medical infrastructure and patient services.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mayor Ritu Tawde inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Accident & Emergency Medical Services Department at Nair Hospital. She inspected the emergency department, interacted with doctors and hospital staff, and reviewed the upgraded medical… pic.twitter.com/Q6MRNpq0zu — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2026

Along with Mayor Tawde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, hospital officials and senior civic authorities were also present.

Surprise inspection at Rajawadi Hospital

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Ritu Tawde conducted a surprise inspection of Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar after receiving complaints that patients were being forced to purchase medicines from outside the hospital.

During her visit, Tawde reviewed the hospital's functioning, cleanliness and patient services. She inspected the female medical ward, maternity ward, male medical ward, antenatal ward, paediatric department and male surgery ward. She also interacted with patients to understand their concerns and assess the quality of treatment and facilities being provided.

Directions to improve facilities

After reviewing the supply of medicines and vaccines following complaints regarding shortages, she directed officials to ensure proper documentation and uninterrupted daily vaccination services. She also sought detailed information on the shortage of injections for critical illnesses and instructed hospital authorities to convene an urgent meeting with the concerned officials to address the issue.

She also directed the hospital to maintain high standards in the quality of meals served under the thali system, ensuring patient welfare remains the priority. From a safety standpoint, she ordered the replacement of old electrical wiring and directed that repainting work be undertaken across the hospital premises.