Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Conducts Surprise Inspection At Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Over Medicine Shortages And Patient Complaints

Mumbai, Feb 21: Acting on complaints that patients were being forced to purchase medicines from outside, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde conducted a surprise inspection of Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon to review the hospital’s functioning, cleanliness and patient services.

Inspection of wards and patient interaction

During the visit, the Mayor inspected the female medical ward, maternity ward, male medical ward, antenatal ward, paediatric department and male surgery ward. She interacted with patients to understand their concerns and assess the quality of treatment and facilities being provided.

Concerns over medicine shortages

Taking serious note of the complaints regarding medicine shortages, the Mayor examined records related to the supply and distribution of medicines and vaccines.

She directed officials to ensure proper documentation and uninterrupted daily vaccination services. She also sought detailed information on the shortage of injections for critical illnesses and instructed hospital authorities to convene an urgent meeting with concerned officials to address the issue.

Slow pace of redevelopment work questioned

Residents also pointed out that the first phase of the hospital’s redevelopment work was progressing at a slow pace. Questioning officials over the delay, the Mayor directed that the entire construction area be properly covered to safeguard patients’ health and prevent inconvenience.

Focus on food quality and infrastructure

Emphasising patient welfare, she instructed authorities to maintain high standards in the quality of meals served under the thali system. From a safety standpoint, she also ordered the replacement of old electrical wiring and directed that repainting work be undertaken across the hospital premises.

Security and physiotherapy department concerns

Meanwhile, Prakash B. Wani, Mumbai District Co-Coordinator of Shiv Arogya Sena, said that the physiotherapy department, which is one of the most important sections of Rajawadi Hospital, is in a very dilapidated condition.

“The concerned room has been supported with props at multiple places and may become hazardous at any time. A few days ago, there was also an incident in which a security guard was attacked by drug addicts, raising serious concerns about the hospital’s security arrangements,” he claimed.

Officials present during inspection

During the inspection, local corporator Dharmesh Giri, Chief Medical Superintendent (Secondary Health Services) Dr Chandrakant Pawar and Medical Superintendent Dr Bharti Rajulwala were present.

