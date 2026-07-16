Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Humid Weather; IMD Issues Yellow Nowcast Warning For Light Rain

Mumbai Weather |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Thursday morning, with no rainfall reported during the early hours as monsoon activity remained subdued after the intense spell of rain that battered the city earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any major weather warning for Mumbai this week, indicating a brief dry spell with only isolated light showers expected over the coming days.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are likely to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places during the day. Temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at around 30°C on Thursday morning. High humidity levels are likely to persist despite the reduced rainfall activity.

IMD Issues Nowcast Warning

In its latest nowcast issued at 7 am, the IMD placed Mumbai under a Yellow Warning valid for the next three hours, forecasting light spells of rain at isolated places. Similar warnings have also been issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Latur, Nanded and Beed. The weather department has advised residents to take necessary precautions during intermittent showers.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

AQI In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of heavy rainfall. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 28 on Thursday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', 51 to 100 as 'Moderate', 101 to 200 as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.