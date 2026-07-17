Mumbai Monorail Undergoes Final Trials; Restart Awaited Despite Safety Clearances | X - @haldilal

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail has completed all statutory safety formalities required for resuming passenger operations under its upgraded Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. However, despite receiving the mandatory clearances last month, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is yet to announce a date for restarting services.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for reopening the system. Officials said the monorail is currently undergoing rigorous testing and trial runs to validate the upgraded systems before passengers are allowed back on board.

Mumbai Monorail Trail run underway at more frequency than ever, could be sign of operations soon, 🤞.



📸 : Sanjay Hadkar. pic.twitter.com/pCLK9hc9a3 — Haldilal (@haldilal) July 17, 2026

All statutory approvals, including the mandatory safety certification from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for operations under the new CBTC signalling system, were obtained in June. Earlier, MMRDA had submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking permission to resume operations after securing the required clearances.

The 19.54-km monorail corridor connecting Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk and Chembur has remained suspended for several months while undergoing a comprehensive modernisation programme.

The upgrade includes the installation of the CBTC signalling system, induction of 10 new Made-in-India monorail rakes and refurbishment of the existing fleet. The new signalling technology enables continuous communication between trains, allowing better train regulation, improved operational safety and more efficient scheduling.

MMRDA has also appointed an operator to take care of operation and maintenance of the monorail network for five years. The contract covers train operations, station management, depot maintenance and associated operational activities.

The upgraded monorail is expected to benefit from integration with the upcoming Metro Line 2B. The Chembur Metro station will serve as an interchange between the monorail, Metro Line 2B and the suburban railway network, improving multimodal connectivity in the eastern suburbs.

Apart from the monorail's return to service, commuters are also awaiting the opening of several other key MMRDA infrastructure projects. These include the commissioning of Metro Line 2B's Chembur station along with the operational Phase I stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale, which will provide an important interchange with the monorail.

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Another major project awaiting inauguration is the final phase of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Phase 2. MMRDA had stated in May that nearly 98 per cent of the physical work on the project had been completed. Once opened, the last leg of the SCLR will provide seamless connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina and Kurla, while reducing travel time by an estimated 35 minutes. Together, these projects are expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai's multimodal transport network.

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