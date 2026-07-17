Maharashtra Political Buzz Intensifies As Jayant Patil Meets Shinde, Parth Pawar Holds Talks With Fadnavis | X- @Jayant_R_Patil

Mumbai: A series of high-profile political meetings over the past few days has triggered fresh speculation about possible political realignments in Maharashtra, with senior leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar engaging separately with top Mahayuti leaders.

Late on Thursday night, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, accompanied by MLA Jitendra Awhad, met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai. While the leaders remained at the residence for nearly an hour, Patil and Shinde held a closed-door meeting for around 30 minutes, fuelling speculation of possible political developments.

According to political sources, the discussions came amid rumours that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP could align with the NDA, with speculation even suggesting that Patil could be considered for the Finance portfolio if such a realignment takes place. Patil, however, dismissed the political angle and clarified that the meeting was held to seek Shinde's intervention in the disqualification of Urun-Islampur Municipal Council President Anandrao Malgunde and councillor Sunil Malgunde over an alleged encroachment case. Patil urged Shinde, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, to review the decision, claiming it had deprived the people of their elected representatives.

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The meeting gained significance as it came just two days after Patil met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, further intensifying speculation about changing political equations.

Meanwhile, sources said Parth Pawar, Rajya Sabha MP and son of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Varsha bungalow. The meeting reportedly focused on the possibility of closer ties with the NDA, the Finance portfolio and a possible Cabinet expansion at the state and Centre. Sources also claimed discussions touched upon the internal situation within the NCP.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil meeting the Dy CM Eknath Shinde, BJP MLA Ram Kadam says, "Jayant Patil meeting Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis—such meetings are routine; people often meet the Chief… pic.twitter.com/ZqydTFxJEg — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2026

The developments come amid reports of growing unease within the NCP. Earlier this week, senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare reportedly met Fadnavis independently, with sources claiming the meetings caused resentment within the party.Sources said the Chief Minister assured him that the Pawar family would be kept informed about any future meetings with NCP leaders, a move seen as an attempt to avoid further misunderstandings within the party.

Adding to the political turmoil, NCP state vice-president Udaykumar Aher has written to Sunetra Pawar alleging that certain leaders are attempting to sideline Parth Pawar's political career. In the letter, Aher urged the party leadership to recommend Parth Pawar for a berth in the upcoming Union Cabinet expansion, arguing that he should be given an opportunity to prove his leadership and carry forward Ajit Pawar's political legacy.

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