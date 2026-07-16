MP Sunil Tatkare Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says NCP (Ajit Pawar) United; Meeting With Fadnavis Was Administrative

Sunil Tatkare | ANI

Mumbai: Rejecting speculation over internal differences within the Nationalist Congress Party, Maharashtra unit president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Thursday asserted that the party remains united and that there is "no room for confusion" over its leadership or functioning.



Addressing a press conference, Tatkare dismissed reports suggesting that National President Sunetra Pawar was unaware of his recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence, 'Varsha'. The meeting, attended by senior party leader Praful Patel and NCP SP leader Jayant Patil, had fuelled political speculation after reports claimed Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar had not been informed.



Tatkare clarified that Sunetra Pawar is regularly briefed on all political developments and enjoys seamless communication with the party leadership. He said there was no question of her seeking any explanation regarding the meeting. Drawing a comparison with his long association with the late Ajit Pawar, Tatkare said the same level of trust and coordination now exists with Sunetra Pawar.





Explaining the purpose of the meeting, Tatkare maintained that it was purely administrative and related to development works in his parliamentary constituency that required coordination between the state government and the Centre. He stressed that not every meeting with the Chief Minister should be viewed through a political lens.



Tatkare also rejected reports claiming that NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jayant Patil had attended the meeting, calling such speculation baseless. He said Patil had visited the Chief Minister independently and that there was no discussion regarding political realignment or ministerial portfolios.



He further announced that the party leadership, including himself, Parth Pawar and Praful Patel, will meet in Delhi this Sunday to discuss the legal response to a notice issued by former national secretary Sachidanand Singh. Tatkare also said the party would soon appoint office-bearers for its vacant youth, women's and Mumbai organisational posts.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Opposition parties will resist the proposed Delimitation Bill, but if the government incorporates amendments suggested by them, then they will sit together and think it over. Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president

Supriya Sule on Wednesday said if the Delimitation Bill- a key legislative agenda of the NDA government- is based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, "there would be little reason to oppose it". She, however, stressed that any decision on supporting such a proposal would be taken only after discussions within the Opposition INDIA bloc.

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