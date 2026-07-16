Mahesh Tutorials Shuts 33 Mumbai Branches Without Notice; 800+ Students Left In Limbo, Parents Seek Govt Intervention | Google

Mumbai: MT Educare Limited (Mahesh Tutorials), a renowned coaching institute in the state, has decided to close 33 of its branches across Mumbai without any prior notice. This sudden closure has sparked anxiety among thousands of students, parents, teachers, and staff members. Currently, over 800 students are enrolled in these tutorials, having already paid their fees for the entire academic year. Parents are now urging the state government to intervene, given the potential detriment to the students' education.

Mahesh Tutorials has been active in the education sector for approximately 38 years. However, several of its branches were abruptly shut down recently. An urgent meeting of all branch heads was held on July 7, 2026. Subsequently, the management announced the decision to immediately halt operations across all state branches starting July 10. Prior to this, the institute had already collected full admission fees from parents for the 2026-27 academic year. Parents have stated that no alternative educational arrangements were provided for the students, nor was there any clear announcement regarding fee refunds. Consequently, thousands of families are facing a financial and mental crisis.

"The classes had closed down several branches operating accross the state. They continued operating the revenue generating branches in the city yet they continued to incur losses. The classes offered students a combo of 9th and 10th grade and continued its operations despite a declared bankruptcy," said Prajesh Trotsky, President of Maharashtra class owners association.

No response was received from the Mahesh Tutorials

This decision has directly impacted over 800 students preparing for the Maharashtra State Board’s 10th and 12th-grade examinations, around 500 students from CBSE and ICSE boards, hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff, and thousands of parents. Since the 10th and 12th grades are crucial academic years, the sudden closure of classes at this stage is likely to disrupt study schedules. Concerns are being raised about the serious impact on exam preparation, mental well-being, preparation for competitive exams, and future educational opportunities.

"Most parents had paid the admission fees by utilizing savings, taking loans, or making other financial arrangements. However, the sudden closure of classes has not only disrupted the students' education but also shaken the financial confidence of parents," said Pradip Magare, President of the Sanskruti Jeevan Aadhar Foundation

Teachers have reported that their salaries have been withheld for over three months, and payments have been irregular for nearly two years.

The Foundation has submitted a formal representation to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, the School Education Department, and relevant authorities, urging them to intervene in the matter regarding the sudden closure of Mahesh Tutorials' branches.

In his representation, Magare has demanded that the state government immediately constitute an inquiry committee to conduct an impartial investigation, organize a meeting between the management and parents to prevent academic loss for the students, and audit the financial records concerning fees. He has also called for a guarantee that students will receive a refund of their fees.

The representation highlights the glaring lack of regulation in Maharashtra's private coaching sector; Magare pointed out that while schools, junior colleges, and universities are governed by various laws, there is no effective regulatory oversight for private coaching institutes that collect advance fees amounting to crores of rupees.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, had admitted an insolvency petition filed by Connect Residuary Pvt. Ltd. against coaching company MT Educare Ltd. over unpaid rental dues for IT equipment and declared it bankrupt in 2022.

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Connect Residuary had approached the tribunal under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), claiming operational dues of about ₹5.48 crore arising from the rental of servers, routers, desktops, UPS systems and other IT assets supplied to MT Educare across its coaching centres.

The tribunal found that MT Educare had continuously defaulted on rental payments from July-August 2019 onward and that the default continued even after a statutory demand notice was issued in August 2021. The bench held that the company’s subsequent objections regarding high rental charges, unused equipment and decisions taken by its previous management did not amount to a genuine pre-existing dispute under the IBC.

While admitting the petition, the tribunal excluded claims relating to equipment damage costs and liquidated damages, holding that such claims were beyond the scope of the insolvency proceeding.

The bench has ordered the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against MT Educare and appointed insolvency professional.

"Some of the students have been incorporated in the Arihant academy without being charger extra fees in good will," said Umesh Pangam, Director of Arihant Academy.

Although this brings a relief to the students, the future of several students continues to be at stake with only half year remaining before the boarda exams begin.

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