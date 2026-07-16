Hyderabad School Terminates Teacher After Class 2 Hindu Student Given Kalma, Surah Fatiha Homework

Hyderabad: A teacher at a private school in Hyderabad has been terminated after a controversy erupted over a Class 2 Hindu student allegedly being assigned to learn the Kalma and Surah Fatiha as homework, according to Republic report.

The incident came to light after the student's family claimed that the child, studying at The Success School in Saidabad, was instructed through the school diary to "Read 1, 2 Kalma" and "Read Fatiha." The family alleged that this was the second such instance, saying a similar instruction had previously been written in the diary before being struck off.

A Class 2 #Hindu Student Allegedly Asked to Recite #Kalma & #SurahFatiha at a private school in Saidabad, #Hyderabad School, Parents Demand Action.



A controversy has erupted at a private school in Saidabad, Hyderabad’s Old City, after the parents of a Class 2 Hindu student… pic.twitter.com/dhy4Th73Eo — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) July 15, 2026

According to the child's aunt, Supritha Goud, the family questioned the school authorities after discovering the homework. She alleged that the principal initially told them the religious exercise was "mandatory for all students", while another staff member later claimed the entry had been written "by mistake".

The family argued that schools should focus on providing education and respect the religious beliefs of students instead of assigning faith-based practices. "I will definitely raise this point with the concerned authorities, the Education Department, whoever the authorities are in the hierarchy. I will definitely stand by this and speak up because this is unacceptable. Some parents might think, 'Oh, maybe this is also a subject, maybe we should make them learn this too,' and they will start making them learn it. When it is not a part of their life, then why? This is a type of brainwashing. This is like forcing it. This is an indirect act. This will definitely have an indirect impact on anyone," alleged Goud.

Videos of the confrontation inside the school and the family's statement have since circulated widely on social media. In the videos, the family can be seen questioning school officials over why a Hindu student was allegedly asked to memorise Islamic prayers as part of schoolwork.

The school has not yet issued a detailed public statement explaining how the incident occurred. It also remains unclear whether the assignment resulted from an individual teacher's action or a broader school practice. Authorities are yet to officially comment on whether an inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The allegations made by the student's family have not been independently verified.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das alleged, "There are some radical elements in Hyderabad who are trying to convert Hindu children to Islam. Their objective is to increase the Muslim population in India. They target Hindu children, ask them to write in Urdu, recite the Kalma, and memorise it."

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On a Hindu student allegedly being assigned Islamic religious verses as homework, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das says, "There are some radical elements in Hyderabad who are trying to convert Hindu children to Islam. Their objective is to increase the Muslim… pic.twitter.com/8tfdPiZMUA — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

Hyderabad, Telangana: BJP leader TR Sriniwas says, "A private educational institute in Saidabad, assigned, it seems, to a non-Muslim student, Surah Al-Fatiha and the Kalma from the Holy Quran to memorize. I really wonder what is going on in Hyderabad. What is this? Are we trying… pic.twitter.com/ZFDYLKij9X — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2026

BJP leader T.R. Srinivas, while speaking to the IANS, said, "A private educational institute in Saidabad assigned, it seems, to a non-Muslim student, Surah Al-Fatiha and the Kalma from the Holy Quran to memorise. I really wonder what is going on in Hyderabad. What is this? Are we trying to turn a blind eye to this conversion, this backdoor conversion of Hindu students? What is the Chief Minister of Telangana doing? Is this the definition of secularism here – trying to convert Hindu students, trying to convert non-Muslim students? I demand a thorough investigation by the honourable Police Commissioner. The Education Chief Secretary and the Education Minister have to come out and give a statement here. What is going on in Hyderabad?"