VHP Alleges Conspiracy After Class 2 Told To 'Recite' Kalma At Hyderabad School |

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday demanded action against a private school in Hyderabad where a Class 2 student belonging to the Hindu faith was allegedly asked by a teacher to learn an Islamic verse, urging the state government to ascertain whether this was part of a "conspiracy".

A controversy erupted after parents of a Class 2 student at a private school in Hyderabad alleged their six-year-old son was asked to learn an Islamic verse as part of his homework.

Claiming that there is widespread anger among the people of Hyderabad over the incident, VHP international president Alok Kumar demanded the state government conduct a thorough investigation into the matter to identify those involved.

"There is widespread anger among the people of Hyderabad over this incident, and rightly so. We want the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. It should not be taken lightly. The government should ascertain whether this was the act of a single teacher or part of an organised conspiracy.

"The truth must be brought out. At the same time, it is essential that harmony between the two communities is not disturbed. Those found guilty should be punished in accordance with the law," he said in a video post on X.

He claimed by asking the student to learn and recite the 'Kalma', the teacher tried to convert him to Islam.

"We all know that the Kalma is a verse from the Quran. Its meaning is that there is no one worthy of worship except Allah, and I bear witness that Prophet Muhammad is His messenger. We also know that if someone wishes to embrace Islam by leaving his or her own religion, all that person has to do is recite this verse. Once this verse is recited, that person is regarded as a Muslim. That is the process of conversion in Islam.

"Now, this child was a Hindu. Will attempts now be made to influence such young children and convert them to Islam in this manner?" he said, asking whether the school approved this practice.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said schools are not centres for imposing religious education, demanding strict action against the "guilty" school management.

"Schools are temples of knowledge, not centres for imposing religious education, the Kalma or such agendas. The incident of teaching the Kalma to an innocent Class 2 student in Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) is a direct assault on children's constitutional rights and parents' trust. Strict action should be taken against the guilty school management," he said in a post on X.

"How can a teacher and the school issue an order demanding that a Hindu student recite the Kalma and Fateha," he questioned.

Bansal alleged the school neglected the parents' grievances when they raised the issue. "The student's parents reached the school and questioned the authorities. The parents are demanding strict action be taken against the school management.

"It is a clear case of the soft conversion of our children in a planned manner," he claimed.

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