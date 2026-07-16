DU Announces Allocations Of First Round Of UG Admissions; Over 93,000 Students Get Seats | X

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday announced allocations of the first round of undergraduate (UG) admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, allocating seats to 93,033 candidates across 221 programmes in 67 colleges, according to a press release issued by the university.

The allocations cover 1,393 programme-college combinations. Of the 93,033 candidates allotted seats, 42,019 are male and 51,014 are female. The university said the overall allocation rate stands at around 86.1 per cent.

According to the press release, 2,18,284 candidates completed successful registrations, while 2,08,043 candidates completed Phase II of the admission process. A total of 1,59,42,385 programme-college preferences were considered during the allocation process. Female candidates outnumbered male candidates, with 42,019 male candidates and 51,014 female candidates allocated seats.

The university also allotted seats to 1,243 single girl child candidates and 242 orphan candidates.

DU said shortlisted candidates must accept their allotted seats by 11:59 pm on July 18, while candidates opting for an upgrade or wishing to reorder their preferences can do so until 11:59 pm on July 21.

Admissions to two-year postgraduate programmes have concluded their third allocation round, with 10,240 candidates admitted. Of these, 6,240 candidates froze their allotted seats, while 2,153 opted for an upgrade.

For one-year postgraduate programmes introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the university said 12,639 candidates have registered.

The second spot round for the five-year integrated law programme will begin on July 17, while the third round of B.Tech admissions is scheduled to commence on July 19.

According to the university, classes for the 2026-27 academic session will begin on July 28.

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