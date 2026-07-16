NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Final Answer Key Released; Four Questions Dropped

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key for the re-examination held on June 21, 2026. The final key has been published separately for all four test booklet codes, 50, 60, 70, and 80.

The final answer key shows that four questions have been dropped, with one question dropped in each test booklet code. Candidates will be awarded marks for these dropped questions as per the NEET UG marking policy.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Dropped Questions

Test Booklet Code 50: Question 26 – Dropped

Test Booklet Code 60: Question 43 – Dropped

Test Booklet Code 70: Question 40 – Dropped

Test Booklet Code 80: Question 2 – Dropped

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Questions with Multiple Correct Answers

Test Booklet Code 50: Question 38 – Accepted answers: Options 2 and 3

Test Booklet Code 60: Question 36 – Accepted answers: Options 1 and 4

Test Booklet Code 70: Question 22 – Accepted answers: Options 3 and 4

Test Booklet Code 80: Question 5 – Accepted answers: Options 1 and 2

Candidates who selected either of the accepted options for these questions will receive marks.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Final Answer Key: How To Download Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Re-NEET UG 2026 Answer Key link is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the PDF containing the answer key.

Step 4: Check the answers corresponding to your question paper code.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Final Answer Key Released

Candidates can compare their responses with the final answer key to estimate their scores before the declaration of results. NEET UG re exam 2026 results, which are expected to be announced shortly.

The final answer key is binding, and no further objections or challenges will be accepted by the National Testing Agency