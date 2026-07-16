Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Extends ₹5 Lakh Aid To Injured District-Level Kabaddi Player After Viral Video |

Kalyan: Responding to a viral social media video highlighting the plight of an injured kabaddi player, Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde has extended financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the treatment of Sumit Salunkhe, a district-level kabaddi player who sustained serious injuries in a road accident.

According to the MP's office, Dr Shinde took immediate cognisance of the matter after watching the viral video and directed Shiv Sena district contact chief and corporator Mahesh Gaikwad to visit the hospital, meet the injured player and ensure all possible assistance.

Acting on the instructions, Gaikwad visited the hospital on Wednesday and met Salunkhe and his family. During the visit, he handed over financial assistance of ₹5 lakh on behalf of Dr Shinde to support the player's ongoing medical treatment.

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Salunkhe, known for his performances at the district level in kabaddi, suffered severe injuries in the accident and has been undergoing treatment. His family was reportedly facing financial hardship due to mounting medical expenses.

Expressing gratitude, the family thanked Dr Shinde for the timely support, stating that the assistance has eased the financial burden of treatment and given them renewed hope during a difficult period.

The gesture has also been appreciated by local residents, who praised the MP for promptly responding to the player's situation and extending help when it was needed the most.

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