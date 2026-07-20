Mumbai Monorail Restart Delayed Despite Safety Clearances; Commuters Await Official Reopening Date | VIDEO

Trial runs continue on the upgraded Mumbai Monorail as commuters await the resumption of passenger services | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: Even as the Mumbai Monorail has completed all statutory safety formalities required for resuming passenger operations under its upgraded Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, commuters are growing increasingly impatient over the delay in restarting services.

Although the mandatory safety clearances were received last month, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is yet to announce a date for the resumption of operations.

While trial runs continue almost every day along the 19.54-km corridor between Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk and Chembur, residents living along the route say they are waiting for passenger services to return after months of suspension.

Bappa is coming to Mumbai and everyone is excited to welcome him. Our Monorail on a trial run, joined in the excitement. This is our welcome salute to Mumbai's favourite Bappa. Video credit Instagram page tag_mumbai



मुंबईत गणपती बाप्पाच्या आगमनाची चाहूल लागली असून आपल्या लाडक्या… pic.twitter.com/8J4Ifnd6Bs — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) July 19, 2026

"Every day I am seeing the monorail running on the tracks. It seems the trials are ongoing, but for how long will this continue? I think the services should be started again as new rakes are available," said Suraj Chavan, a resident of Wadala.

Another commuter from Chembur, Aasha Marathe, expressed optimism about the upgraded system but questioned the prolonged testing period.

"I hope with such rigorous trials being done day and night, after the start of operations no new issue is reported. If the monorail is restarted, I am excited to travel in the new rakes. I hope they are better and safe," she said.

Safety Clearances Secured

Authorities have not announced a timeline for reopening the system. Officials said the monorail is currently undergoing rigorous testing and trial runs to validate the upgraded systems before passengers are allowed back on board.

All statutory approvals, including the mandatory safety certification for operations under the new CBTC signalling system, were obtained in June. Following the clearances, MMRDA had submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking permission to resume services.

The monorail corridor has remained suspended for several months while undergoing a comprehensive modernisation programme.

The upgrade includes the installation of the CBTC signalling system, the induction of 10 new Made-in-India monorail rakes, and the refurbishment of the existing fleet. The new signalling technology enables continuous communication between trains, allowing better train regulation, improved operational safety and more efficient scheduling.

MMRDA has also appointed an operator to manage the operation and maintenance of the monorail network for five years. The contract covers train operations, station management, depot maintenance and other operational activities.

Connectivity Set To Improve

The upgraded monorail is expected to benefit from integration with the upcoming Metro Line 2B. The Chembur Metro station will function as an interchange connecting the monorail, Metro Line 2B and the suburban railway network, improving multimodal connectivity in Mumbai's eastern suburbs.

Apart from the monorail's return to service, commuters are also awaiting the opening of several other key MMRDA infrastructure projects. These include the commissioning of Metro Line 2B's Chembur station along with the operational Phase I stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale, which will provide an important interchange with the monorail.

Another major project awaiting inauguration is the final phase of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Phase 2. MMRDA had stated in May that nearly 98 per cent of the physical work had been completed.

Once opened, the final stretch will provide seamless connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina and Kurla, while reducing travel time by an estimated 35 minutes.

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With multiple transport projects nearing completion, commuters now hope the long wait for their inauguration comes to an end soon, enabling the city's multimodal transport network to function as planned.

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