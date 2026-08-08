Mumbai Monorail Restart Delayed Despite CBTC Safety Clearance As MMRDA Floats Fresh Station Upgrade Tenders

MMRDA is continuing station, security, and communication upgrade works on the Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk–Chembur Monorail corridor despite the upgraded CBTC system receiving safety clearance | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: Even after the Mumbai Monorail completed the mandatory safety formalities for restarting passenger services under its upgraded Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system, the wait for commuters continues, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) still undertaking a series of station and system-related works.

In the latest development, the agency has floated a Rs 3.79-crore tender for the comprehensive annual maintenance of security equipment at Monorail stations, including X-ray baggage inspection systems, hand-held metal detectors, door-frame metal detectors, and hand-held explosive detectors.

Fresh Tenders Issued

The fresh procurement comes even as the upgraded Monorail corridor is awaiting the final decision on the resumption of regular passenger services. The 19.54-km corridor between Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk and Chembur has remained out of passenger service for several months during a comprehensive modernisation programme.

Apart from security systems, MMRDA’s Monorail arm has floated a series of smaller tenders in recent weeks covering essential operational, electrical, and communication requirements.

Among these is a Rs 10.15-lakh procurement contract for cable joints and end terminations for the Monorail. The tender was issued in July, with the bid submission deadline set for August 10.

Another tender involves the procurement of critical network switches for the communication department.

The agency has also sought a 30-channel SIP telephone line with redundancy for five years for incoming and outgoing calls on the Monorail network. The contract is valued at around Rs 10.56 lakh.

In addition, MMRDA has invited bids for a three-year rate contract for diesel generator stack emission testing at Monorail stations and depots, along with stations and depots of Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7, and 9. The contract is estimated at Rs 7.36 lakh.

Safety Clearance Received

The Monorail has already undergone a major technological overhaul, including the installation of a new CBTC signalling system, induction of 10 new Made-in-India rakes, and refurbishment of the existing fleet.

The upgraded signalling system enables continuous communication between trains and the control system, allowing closer monitoring of train movements, improved regulation, and enhanced operational safety.

Although mandatory safety clearances for resuming passenger operations have been secured, MMRDA has not yet announced a date for restarting regular services. Trial runs are being conducted almost daily on the corridor as preparations continue.

The latest tenders indicate that work is still being undertaken to equip and maintain various station, communication, and safety systems before the corridor returns to commercial operations.

The prolonged suspension of services has caused inconvenience to commuters in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, particularly those dependent on the Monorail for connectivity between Chembur, Wadala, and Jacob Circle.

The upgraded system is expected to improve reliability once operations resume. The Monorail will also gain importance with the integration of the upcoming Metro Line 2B, with Chembur expected to emerge as an interchange connecting the Monorail, Metro, and suburban railway networks.

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Commuters Continue To Wait

With the signalling upgrade, new rakes, and safety clearances already in place, commuters are now awaiting clarity on when the Monorail will finally reopen.

However, the continuing procurement and maintenance works suggest that MMRDA is still completing operational requirements at stations and across the corridor before taking the final call on the resumption of passenger services.

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