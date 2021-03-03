Mumbai: Monorail phase 2 counts 5,000 ridership a day amid COVID-19

The Mumbai Monorail Phase-2 starting from Santh Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk to Wadala was commissioned on March 3, 2019 completing two years on Wednesday. However, the problem of poor ridership persist due to limited rakes and prevailing pandemic situation. Currently only 5,000 ridership is counted in a day. Less than the pre-covid time period ridership, which was between over 10,000-17,000 per day.

The entire 19.54 kilometers from SGM Chowk to Chembur is operational in a graded manner at a time gap of 30 minutes each. There are total six rakes in working condition, but three rakes are used rotationally. The monorail service is available from 6am till 11:30pm.

The Free Press Journal on Tuesday had reported how MMRDA obtained successful response from three Indian bidders --BHEL, Titagarh Wagons Ltd, and Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. & SMH, Malaysia to manufacture ten new monorail rakes as per the existing systems. Now the received bids will be evaluated and one company will be nominated for the said work.