MMRDA to lease space of Mumbai Monorail pier for ads

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is offering the right to display advertisements on piers of monorail from Sant Gadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk to Chembur for five years on lease basis. The annual reserve price is Rs 1.3 crore. The advertisement space comprises about 10,300 square metre. Interested agencies can submit bids by depositing Earnest Money Deposit of Rs 15.90 lakh and providing security deposit of Rs 40 lakhs.

The last date of closing the tender is January 25 up to 5pm. Thereafter on the received bids will be opened, according to MMRDA.

The MMRDA which is taking care of monorail services has also floated tender for procurement of additional 10 monorail rakes. Reportedly, several Indian companies have shown interest in manufacturing the rakes. Besides, it also inducted one defunct rake by repairing it using indigenous spare parts from Indian vendors.

The 19-km corridor from Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk was fully operationalised from March 2019.

When the MMRDA took over operations of the monorail from SCOMI, only three rakes were in service. When in March 2019, the entire monorail corridor starting from Jacob Circle till Chembur of Mumbai Monorail was operationalised one more rake was commissioned and with total four rakes the services started.

Still, three more rakes were still lying defunct in Wadala depot for want of spare parts. The MMRDA was finding it tough to procure the missing spare parts for these defunct rakes due to its unique transportation system. Besides, SCOMI had also not paid the vendors following which it was difficult for MMRDA to bring the original contractor on board.