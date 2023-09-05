Mumbai: Molester On Bail Reaches Victim's House Year Later, Threatens Her To Withdraw FIR; Says 'Police Gave Address' | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, a woman who had been molested in a local train a year ago found herself face to face with her alleged perpetrator on Sunday. The accused, Biharilal Yadav, who was out on bail, confronted her at her residence. The woman, puzzled about how Yadav acquired her home address, confronted him about it. His reply was unsettling, claiming that the police had provided her address and pressured her to withdraw the case.

Accused's Brazen Act

Yadav's appearance at the victim's doorstep was accompanied by an unwelcome spectacle. He began causing a commotion, persistently demanding the withdrawal of the molestation case. This incident had its origins in a distressing episode that took place on September 21st of 2022 when Yadav inappropriately touched the victim while she was commuting in the first-class female coach of a local train between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations.

The victim's quest for justice initially faced numerous obstacles. When she reported the incident to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) post, she was met with insensitive comments from officers. They questioned her for not physically confronting the culprit and even insinuated a relationship between her and the accused. It took almost three hours to register the FIR.

Victim's Disappointment On Social Media

Frustrated by the lack of immediate action, the victim turned to social media, posting her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter). This caught the attention of then-GRP Commissioner Qaiser Khalid, who promptly ordered an investigation and the arrest of Biharilal Yadav. Within three days, the accused was behind bars.

Biharilal Yadav, who the victim describes as homeless and unfamiliar with legal documents or internet usage, allegedly obtained her address from a copy of the charge sheet handed to him. His shocking reappearance at her home reignited the victim's fear, causing her to withdraw from public life and opt for remote work.

Justice in the Digital Age

The victim in her social media post emphasized the stark reality that justice in the country often hinges on factors like social media presence, English proficiency, and digital access. To be heard and seek justice, one must navigate a landscape where having an internet connection and smartphone appear to be prerequisites for the most basic rights.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Cops Arrest Andheri Man For Molesting Woman In BEST Bus

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)