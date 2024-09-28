 Mumbai: Mock Drill Not Bomb Scare In Pydhonie, Confirms Police
A local jeweller said that roads from the Hamidia mosque to the Kalbadevi temple were closed and that the shops stayed shut for seven-eight hours. There was no bomb scare in Pydhonie, just security has been deployed outside the mosque, said Pydhonie police station senior Inspector Balkrishna Deshmukh.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:09 AM IST
Anticipating a terror threat in the Pydhonie area, the Mumbai police on Friday conducted a mock drill. The security dry run followed all the necessary procedures, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Latkar. The dog squad, quick response team, local police and riot control unit were involved in the mock drill.

However, a police source said that they received information from the central government and subsequently searched a few suspicious places. No dangerous items were found during the exercise, said the source.

A similar mock drill was also conducted in Juhu.

