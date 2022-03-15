Mumbai: MMRDA opens Chheda Nagar-SCLR flyover for vehicles

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has opened a 630-metre flyover connecting Chheda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar to Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) flyover.

The MMRDA has constructed the said flyover to resolve the issue of congestion at the Chedda Nagar junction.

The traffic usually slows down in Chedda Nagar after passing through SCLR and Eastern Freeway and the flyover is expected to provide some relief to that end.

After facing criticism from several corners Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday ordered MMRDA to open the flyover.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:20 PM IST