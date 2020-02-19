Mumbai: MMRDA issues tender for ropeway project

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated a tender for the proposed ropeway corridor 1 project between Mahavir Nagar metro station on Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) to Pagoda in Gorai village on design, finance, build, operate, and transfer (DFBOT) Basis. The authority has scheduled a pre-bid meeting of interested firms on February 25 to discuss the project work and assess their suggestions in detail.

According to the MMRDA, the total length of this ropeway corridor is about 7.2 kms and will have eight stations. It is aimed at providing direct connectivity to villagers living in Gorai and Marve with the Metro Line 2A. Currently, the residents here have to cross the creek through a ferry boat on a daily basis to take any public transport facilities.

The implementation of ropeway service will provide an alternative aerial transport mode as a last mile connectivity. The metro line 2A is expected to begin operation by 2020. So far, about 77.62 per cent of the metro civil work is over.

In July 2019, the state directed the MMRDA to begin work on the ropeway project. The erstwhile BJP government led by former CM Devendra Fadnavis had asked the Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) to draft a detailed project report. Reportedly, in the submitted project plan, the IPRCL had cited the efficacy of New York, Columbia and Turkey ropeways, running successfully and on the similar lines, Mumbai too can introduce the ropeway it stated.