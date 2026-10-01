Mumbai: MMRDA Digitises PAP Rehabilitation With ‘e-Punarvasan’, 94 Garib Nagar Families Get Possession Letters

MMRDA has launched an integrated digital rehabilitation system while issuing possession letters to 94 eligible Garib Nagar slum dwellers | X - @airnews_mumbai

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Taking a significant step towards the digital transformation of the rehabilitation process for Project Affected Persons (PAPs), the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has brought the rehabilitation process from separate and largely manual records onto a structured, technology-enabled and integrated digital system.

The Computerised Tenement Allotment Cell and the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) system — ‘e-Punarvasan’ — was operationalised on Thursday, October 1, by Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA, wherein possession letters were also issued to 94 eligible slum dwellers from Garib Nagar.

Digital System Connects Key Stages

Through ‘e-Punarvasan’, the rehabilitation process from ground survey to obtaining possession of a tenement has been digitally connected. This includes survey through a mobile application, Aadhaar OVSE verification, online electricity bill verification, eligibility-related processes, computerised e-Lottery, tenement allotment through Aadhaar OVSE verification, issuance of Allotment Letters and Possession Letters, followed by digital monitoring.

This transformation is not limited merely to digitising records. Its objective is to make the entire rehabilitation process centralised and traceable, strengthen beneficiary identity verification, reduce dependence on manual records and human intervention in tenement selection, and provide MMRDA with clear digital information on PAP cases and available rehabilitation tenements.

From A Manual Process To An Integrated Digital System

Before operationalisation of the R&R Application, various stages of the PAP rehabilitation process were largely manual and dependent on separate Excel-based records.

The survey agency would visit the actual site and collect information about PAPs. Aadhaar Cards, electricity bills and other supporting documents were also verified manually.

As information had to be handled through separate records at different stages, the process involved substantial manual processing as well as reconciliation of information.

Under the new digital R&R system, PAP information can be recorded directly from the field through a mobile-based e-Survey. Aadhaar OVSE verification will be used to establish the identity of PAPs, while electricity bills will be verified online through digital integration with electricity service providers. Joint Verification and Annexure II have also been incorporated into the digital process.

After completion of the applicable eligibility process, a transparent computerised e-Lottery will be conducted for eligible PAPs. Thereafter, the Allotment Letter and Possession Letter processes will be carried out digitally through Aadhaar OVSE verification.

This will enable key stages of PAP rehabilitation cases to be completed through a single integrated digital process instead of through different manual records.

OVSE Verification And Digital Records

MMRDA is the first organisation in the country to use this OVSE verification process developed by UIDAI.

The ‘e-Punarvasan’ system provides a facility to verify old electricity bills online through electricity service providers. This will enable digital verification of relevant old records submitted by PAPs.

Along with Aadhaar OVSE, Joint Verification and Annexure II, this process will help ensure more structured verification of beneficiaries before tenement allotment.

After completion of the required eligibility process, rehabilitation tenements will be selected from the available inventory through a random computerised process without human intervention.

This will remove discretion from the actual tenement selection process and make allotment more transparent, impartial and system-based.

Digital Allotment And Possession Process

Following the e-Lottery, the Allotment Letter and subsequently the Possession Letter will be generated and distributed digitally. The system also provides for linking these documents with a QR code and recording the beneficiary’s thumb impression and live photograph.

The system includes MIS reports and a management dashboard, enabling MMRDA to monitor the status of tenement allotment to PAPs, progress of rehabilitation and the stage at which each case currently stands.

The system also provides for maintaining digital records of post-possession rehabilitation-related action. This will enable more structured management of the entire rehabilitation process.

CM Highlights Transparency And Accessibility

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “Technology proves its true value when it makes administration simpler, more transparent and easily accessible to citizens. Through ‘e-Punarvasan’, the process from verification of Project Affected Persons to tenement allotment and handing over possession has been made digital and traceable. Project Affected Persons make an important contribution to Maharashtra’s development, and it is our responsibility to ensure that their rehabilitation takes place with dignity, fairness and certainty. By reducing human intervention through technology and further strengthening transparency, MMRDA is creating a more robust system for citizen-centric rehabilitation.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman, MMRDA, Eknath Shinde said: “Project Affected Persons should not have to depend on intermediaries or face uncertainty in securing the rehabilitation to which they are entitled. Through ‘e-Punarvasan’, MMRDA has brought verification, eligibility, computerised tenement allotment and possession under a single structured digital process. Aadhaar-based verification, online verification of records and computerised e-Lottery will make the process more transparent and reduce human intervention in tenement selection. Our priority is to ensure that every eligible Project Affected Person receives the rehabilitation to which they are entitled through a clear, fair and efficient process.”

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MMRDA Commissioner On Integrated System

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA, said: “Rehabilitation is not merely about allotting a tenement; it is about ensuring that every Project Affected Person receives what they are entitled to through a fair, transparent and dignified process. Through ‘e-Punarvasan’, we are moving from scattered manual processes to an integrated digital system. Under this system, beneficiary identities will be verified, every record will be traceable and tenements will be selected through a computerised e-Lottery without human intervention. The ultimate purpose of technology must be to make administration simpler for citizens. This system has also been developed with the objective of providing Project Affected Persons with greater clarity and confidence in the rehabilitation process, with minimum dependence on intermediaries. Our effort is to create a system where transparency is not an additional measure but an integral part of the entire process.”

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