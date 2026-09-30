MMRDA Launches 24×7 Safety & Response Centre For Infrastructure Projects Across Mumbai Region

The new MMRDA control centre will coordinate safety complaints, emergencies and project-related grievances across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: MMRDA has established the Safety & Response Co-ordination Centre (SRCC), creating a central mechanism for safety coordination, emergency response, public grievances and incident monitoring across its infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Centre is now operational, providing a single point for reporting, coordination and monitoring of project-related concerns.

24×7 Control Room For Complaints

The SRCC will be a 24×7 Control Room with a toll-free number, which is as follows: 1800 22 8801. Citizens can report project-related emergencies, potential safety hazards and public grievances through the Control Room.

These may include concerns relating to construction-site safety, barricading, traffic management around project works, road conditions or damage associated with construction activity, dust and other project-related inconvenience.

According to the MMRDA, every concern received by the SRCC will be registered and assessed based on its nature and urgency. It will then be routed to the concerned project or engineering team for verification and necessary action.

Urgent matters requiring immediate safety intervention will be prioritised and escalated to the appropriate level. The SRCC will coordinate with project officials, engineers, contractors, consultants and concerned agencies to facilitate a prompt response.

Importantly, the process will not end once the matter is forwarded. The SRCC will track the response and corrective action until the issue is appropriately addressed and closed.

Dashboard To Track Project Concerns

A dedicated SRCC Dashboard will provide senior management with a consolidated view of complaints across projects — including their nature, status and recurrence, as well as project-, contractor- and General Consultant-wise trends.

This will help MMRDA quickly identify recurring concerns or delays, fix accountability and enable senior management to issue timely directions for corrective and preventive action.

Also Watch:

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “With infrastructure works being undertaken across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at an unprecedented scale, our response systems must be equally strong and coordinated. The SRCC creates a clear chain from reporting and verification to action and closure. The daily review and central dashboard will also give us a clear view across projects, helping identify recurring concerns, ensure accountability and intervene wherever required. The objective is simple — respond quickly, resolve effectively and use every concern to strengthen safety across our projects.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/