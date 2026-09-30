MMRDA Invites Bids For 24x7 Atal Setu Operations, Toll Collection; 3-Minute Incident Response Mandated

MMRDA seeks an agency to manage Atal Setu’s toll operations and traffic control centre around the clock | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited competitive bids to appoint an agency for round-the-clock operations, toll collection and management of the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Command Control Centre for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, popularly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Additionally, the Toll Collection agency shall ensure that first response time in case of any incident is less than 3 minutes as conditioned by MMRDA.

The selected agency will be responsible for 24x7 operations of the ATMS Command Control Centre, toll collection and related management activities at the sea link. The contract will be awarded on an item-rate basis for a period of two years.

Tender Sets Financial Requirements

The tender carries an estimated contract value of Rs 50 lakh, while bidders are required to submit an earnest money deposit (EMD) of Rs 5 lakh through the MMRDA e-tendering portal. An additional Rs 45 lakh EMD is to be furnished in the form of a bank guarantee from an eligible bank.

MMRDA has specified stringent financial and technical eligibility requirements for bidders. The agency must have a positive net worth at the end of the latest completed financial year and should not have incurred losses in more than two of the preceding three financial years.

As of March 31, 2026, bidders are required to have a minimum net worth of Rs 30 crore and an average annual turnover of at least Rs 50 crore during FY2023-24, FY2024-25 and FY2025-26.

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MTHL Commissioned In January 2024

The 22-kilometre Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, was commissioned in January 2024. Toll charges range from Rs 200 to Rs 250 for a one-way trip depending on the route. A round-trip for passenger cars costs Rs 300, with daily passes priced at Rs 500 and monthly passes at Rs 10,000.

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