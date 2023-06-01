Mumbai: MMRDA agrees to move 'Mumbai Eye' to another site

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has agreed to the demands raised by Bandra Reclamation residents to relocate the iconic Mumbai Eye project outside of Bandra.

Around a month ago, the development authority had floated a bid to appoint a consultant for the Giant Observation Wheel project to be taken forward at the Bandra Reclamation. Now, it has modified tender conditions including that of the project site.

Read Also Mumbai Eye closer to reality as MMRDA starts process for construction of giant wheel near...

Process of identifying a suitable land

The new condition reads, “MMRDA has initiated the process of identification of a suitable site for Mumbai Eye project through a separate consultancy.” As a suitable location will have to be scouted, it has pushed the tourism project back by at least a few months.

The residents opposing the project for the last three years were backed by Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar. The reasons for opposition included traffic jams, visitors to Mumbai Eye getting to see slums around, large number of vehicles anticipated to visit the ferris wheel, environment issues, among others.

Terms and conditions by the Environmental Clearance of the Ministry of Environment and Forests for the Bandra Worli Sea Link had stated that no portion of the reclaimed land should be used for residential or commercial purposes. Therefore, having a project of such magnitude was in clear violation of the clearance that the state had received, the residents had pointed out.

Mumbai Eye project can be shifted to East Coast

According to Shelar, the MMRDA can move the project on Mumbai's eastern coast - the Mumbai Port Trust land - the place that the government plans to open for the common public.

“We are relieved that ‘reason’ has taken priority in this issue and we are very grateful to our MLA for his continued support to our stand,” said Vidya Vaidya, Chairperson, Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers’ Association (BRAVO).