Mumbai Eye Project: MMRDA to seek approval on financial proposal

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responsible to undertake the 'Mumbai Eye project' proposed in a bid to enhance city's tourism is in process of seeking approval from its executive committee on the financial proposal.

The committee is headed by State Urban Development Minister, Metropolitan Commissioner and other officials. According to MMRDA, from three internationally renowned agencies they have obtained bids and the lowest financial quote is finalised. Now as per the standard procedure, the financial proposal will be submitted to the said Committee of MMRDA for approval and only after obtaining the necessary permission, work order will be issued.