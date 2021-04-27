Mumbai Eye Project: MMRDA to seek approval on financial proposal

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) responsible to undertake the 'Mumbai Eye project' proposed in a bid to enhance city's tourism is in process of seeking approval from its executive committee on the financial proposal.
The committee is headed by State Urban Development Minister, Metropolitan Commissioner and other officials. According to MMRDA, from three internationally renowned agencies they have obtained bids and the lowest financial quote is finalised. Now as per the standard procedure, the financial proposal will be submitted to the said Committee of MMRDA for approval and only after obtaining the necessary permission, work order will be issued.
The government of Maharashtra had decided to erect the ferries wheel in Mumbai, the first in India, similar to the London Eye. The wheel is envisaged to be having a diameter of 120-130 metres and is expected to be implemented on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The Giant Wheel is likely to be placed in the Mahim Bay along the approach of Bandra Worli Sea Link.
The study of the Mumbai Eye has been initiated and the project is expected to be completed by 2024. Once operational, it is expected to boost the Tourism of Mumbai and Maharashtra. The Mumbai Eye will attract global attention. It will also help to generate employment and create iconic waterfront development.Global e-tender for Appointment of Consultant for Conducting Techno-Economic Feasibility Study, preparation of Detail Project Report, Bid Process Management and Project Management Consultant for implementation of Mumbai Eye project was floated in June 2020. After fulfilling basic criteria, bidder was to be selected on Least Cost Selection method, explained MMRDA.
Reportedly, in the pre-bid meeting conducted the interested bidders had raised queries over the proposed location of Bandra where this Mumbai Eye is proposed. According to them due to the existing busy traffic movement at the said location, the area may further clog and inquired if any other location the MMRDA has kept as optional for the proposed project. Besides building the giant wheel project, MMRDA also plans to develop the area with ancillary activities that include a museum, boating, shops and kiosks, restaurants etc.